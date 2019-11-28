Reporter's Take | Partial credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs yet to take off

Three months back, the government launched the partial credit guarantee scheme for banks to buyout loan portfolios from non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), but the scheme is yet to take off.

The government had set a target of Rs 1 lakh crore for disbursements under the scheme by February 2020, but lenders have managed to identify pools of just Rs 15,000 crore so far.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Parnika Sokhi about the credit guarantee scheme and why it has failed to take off.