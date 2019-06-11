Reporter's Take | Oyo in talks to raise another round at valuation of $12.5 bn

SoftBank-funded hospitality firm Oyo is in talks to raise over $1 billion, which would potentially take its valuation to $12.5 billion.

With this deal, Oyo could become one of the most valued internet companies in the startup ecosystem in India, surpassing Paytm.

While talks are on with several new investors, SoftBank seems keen on increasing its stake in the company. It currently holds 45 percent stake in Oyo.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay dicusses discuss Oyo's possible move with Viju Cherian and what it means for the startup ecosystem in India.