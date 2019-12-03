Reporter's Take | Karvy mess: Are lenders at fault too?

Also, norms for brokers and banks laid down by their respective regulators do not seem to be on the same page.
While lenders are facing chances of huge write-offs due to fraudulent activities of Karvy, it also likely that they skipped a few check-boxes themselves while lending against third party shares. So are lenders at fault too? Let's find out in this video with Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma and Parnika Sokhi
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 05:42 pm