you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Is the government's tax revenue target too ambitious?

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Kamalika Ghosh to find out whether or not the government’s tax revenue target is too ambitious.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While announcing the Union Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed a new set of income taxes. Under the new tax slab, the government would have to bear Rs 40,000 crore as tax foregone each year.

However, it will benefit a large number of taxpayers who earn over Rs 10 lakh annually. They are likely to save between Rs 1,820 and Rs 20,300 if they do not seek exemptions.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Kamalika Ghosh to find out whether the government’s tax revenue target is too ambitious or not.

Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 05:26 pm

