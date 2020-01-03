App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | IRDAI issues guidelines to standardise insurance products

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Preeti Kulkarni to find out what are the developments on the insurance front

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To eliminate confusion in the minds of consumers as far as purchasing insurance policies are concerned, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has launched a new product in 2020.

On January 2, the insurance regulator asked health and general insurers to offer products to cover the basic health needs of clients by offering them a minimum sum-insured of Rs 1 lakh and maximum of Rs 5 lakh.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Preeti Kulkarni to find out what are the developments on the insurance front.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #Health Insurance #Irdai #video

