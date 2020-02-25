App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | India, US relations: A tale of troubled tariffs

Will United States President Donald Trump's first state visit to India mend strained trade ties between the two countries?


This edition of Reporter's Take discusses what United States President Donald Trump's visit to India could mean for Indo-US ties and whether we may see glimpses of a trade deal during the visit.

India has been negotiating this trade deal since 2018, and the visit comes at the backdrop of India not signing the RCEP deal. There have also been various sticking points in the two countries' ties.

The US slapped additional tariffs - 25% on aluminium and 10% on steel, since 2018, the US wants India to have stronger patent regulations, access for agriculture and dairy products, and Trump is also unhappy with India's heavy duties on Harley-Davidson.

Close

Meanwhile, there is a dispute over the general scheme of preferences (GSP) to India - which India wants to be reinstated. So, will Trump's first state visit to India mend ties?

related news

Watch the video where Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra and Kamalika Ghosh discuss the various aspects to know more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Business #Economy #Moneycontrol Video #trade

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.