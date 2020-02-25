Reporter's Take | India, US relations: A tale of troubled tariffs

This edition of Reporter's Take discusses what United States President Donald Trump's visit to India could mean for Indo-US ties and whether we may see glimpses of a trade deal during the visit.

India has been negotiating this trade deal since 2018, and the visit comes at the backdrop of India not signing the RCEP deal. There have also been various sticking points in the two countries' ties.

The US slapped additional tariffs - 25% on aluminium and 10% on steel, since 2018, the US wants India to have stronger patent regulations, access for agriculture and dairy products, and Trump is also unhappy with India's heavy duties on Harley-Davidson.

Meanwhile, there is a dispute over the general scheme of preferences (GSP) to India - which India wants to be reinstated. So, will Trump's first state visit to India mend ties?

Watch the video where Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra and Kamalika Ghosh discuss the various aspects to know more.