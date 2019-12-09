App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Impact of climate change on sea facing properties

Moneycontrol’s Pramiti Lonkar gets in conversation with Vandana Ramnani to find how sea facing properties could be impacted in India due to climate change.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sea facing properties command a premium price in the market. But, there seem to be some risks involved with these properties as they are being gradually impacted by climate change. Floods in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, to name a few could reduce the price of these structures.

Moreover, the cost of insuring similar properties are going up in countries like the US, Australia and Singapore. In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Pramiti Lonkar talks to Vandana Ramnani to find how sea facing properties could be impacted in India.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 09:21 pm

tags #property #Real Estate #video

