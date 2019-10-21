Reporter's Take | Health insurance premiums to rise, but so will coverage

Health insurance premiums may soon see a 10-15 percent increase as companies have been asked to cover additional ailments from October 1. The hike will be applicable on new policies.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently issued guidelines and barred insurers from denying health policies for genetic disorders, mental health procedures, puberty and menopause-related illnesses, among others.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out what's the latest on health insurance premiums.