Reporter's Take | Group life insurance hit due to cost pressures

While some firms have decided to not buy this cover, others are reserving it for senior management.
The rising cost pressures amidst a slowdown-like situation in the economy has led to a drop in sales of group life insurance covers.
Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to know more about the reasons behind the same.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 04:23 pm