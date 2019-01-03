Reporter's Take | Government push to boost e-commerce

The government is planning to allow the Department of Post (DoP) to form joint ventures with private investors to boost e-commerce in the country.

The move is expected to help the postal department enhance infrastructure and facilitate delivery for the e-commerce sector.

According to the minutes of the first meeting of the Standard Group of Secretaries on e-commerce, the government is working on removing roadblocks being faced in the e-commerce space.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out the latest developments on this front.