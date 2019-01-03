App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 06:42 PM IST

Reporter's Take | Government push to boost e-commerce

According to the minutes of the first meeting of the Standard Group of Secretaries on e-commerce, the government is working on removing roadblocks being faced in the e-commerce space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The government is planning to allow the Department of Post (DoP) to form joint ventures with private investors to boost e-commerce in the country.

The move is expected to help the postal department enhance infrastructure and facilitate delivery for the e-commerce sector.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out the latest developments on this front.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 06:27 pm

