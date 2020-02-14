App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Does your insurance cover coronavirus?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to find out if your medical bills in case of a COVID-19 infection will be taken care of by your insurer or not.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Many countries are taking extreme caution to ensure their citizens are protected from coronavirus. Every international traveller is being screened at airports and those who are suspected of carrying the infection are quarantined immediately for further tests and treatment.

But one question that comes to mind is, whether or not your insurance covers treatment for coronavirus.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to find out if your medical bills in case of a COVID-19 infection will be taken care of by your insurer or not.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #video

