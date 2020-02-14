Reporter's Take | Does your insurance cover coronavirus?

Many countries are taking extreme caution to ensure their citizens are protected from coronavirus. Every international traveller is being screened at airports and those who are suspected of carrying the infection are quarantined immediately for further tests and treatment.

But one question that comes to mind is, whether or not your insurance covers treatment for coronavirus.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to find out if your medical bills in case of a COVID-19 infection will be taken care of by your insurer or not.