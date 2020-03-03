Reporter's Take | Coronavirus scare leads to rise in health insurance demand

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the protection from health policies in India.
Coronavirus outbreak has triggered panic in India after two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on March 3.
Though the situation is under control in India, people are beginning to look for medical insurance.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 3, 2020 05:41 pm