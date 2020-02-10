Reporter’s Take | Coronavirus outbreak can severely damage India’s pharma industry

Over 900 people have died in China following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has now spread to at least 25 countries. Although efforts are being made to contain the virus, a negative impact is being witnessed on the pharma sector in India.

The country imports large quantities of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from neighbouring China and if the situation does not improve, it will severely impact the supply of APIs.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla on how the disruption in drug supply due to nCoV is affecting India’s pharma industry.