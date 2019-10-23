Reporter's Take | Consumer durable firms moving away from govt contracts

Consumer durable companies are adopting a change in strategy and would move away from government business from Q3. The reason they have cited is the delay in payments and order changes.

Government projects constitute almost 40 percent of the topline of electrical goods companies. And delay in payments by four to five months can have a negative impact on the balance sheet of consumer durable firms.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out more about the strategy being adopted by consumer durable companies.