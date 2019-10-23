App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Consumer durable firms moving away from govt contracts

Delay in payments by four to five months can have a serious negative impact on the balance sheet of consumer durable firms. Watch the video for more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Consumer durable companies are adopting a change in strategy and would move away from government business from Q3. The reason they have cited is the delay in payments and order changes.

Government projects constitute almost 40 percent of the topline of electrical goods companies. And delay in payments by four to five months can have a negative impact on the balance sheet of consumer durable firms.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out more about the strategy being adopted by consumer durable companies.

Close
Watch the video for more.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Companies #consumer durables #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.