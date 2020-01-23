Reporter's Take | Budget 2020: Deciphering govt's fiscal position

The economic slowdown has caused serious concerns for the government ahead of Budget 2020. The finance ministry is not only being faced with the task of putting more money in the hands of consumers, but has to ensure that its fiscal deficit and disinvestment targets are met.

But, given the slowdown, it seems a far cry for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama. In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Kamalika Ghosh to find out the government's financial position.