Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Bajaj Auto exports surpass domestic sales

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to discuss the Bajaj Auto's sales strategy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Two-wheeler exports for Bajaj Auto have surpassed domestic volumes in December and January. The company's focus on markets outside India helped boost exports over the past two months.

Two-wheeler exports grew 13 percent and 19 percent, respectively in December and January. During the period its domestic sales declined by 22 and 21 percent.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to discuss the two-wheeler giant's sales strategy.

Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #auto sector #Bajaj bike sales #domestic sales #exports grow #two-wheeler segment #video

