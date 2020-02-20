Reporter's Take | Bajaj Auto exports surpass domestic sales

Two-wheeler exports for Bajaj Auto have surpassed domestic volumes in December and January. The company's focus on markets outside India helped boost exports over the past two months.

Two-wheeler exports grew 13 percent and 19 percent, respectively in December and January. During the period its domestic sales declined by 22 and 21 percent.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to discuss the two-wheeler giant's sales strategy.