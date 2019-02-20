Reporter's Take | Angels get a tax breather

The Narendra Modi government has made sweeping changes on Angel Tax giving impetus to start-ups. Earlier a start-up was considered one, until it was seven years old, this has now be increased to 10 years.

Also, a company earning anything up to Rs 100 will be considered a start-up instead of the earlier limit of Rs 25 crore.

