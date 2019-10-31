App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Amazon delivering daily need supplies to restaurants

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to get an insight of what e-commerce giant Amazon could be planning in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon is taking the service-entrance route to enter the fiercely competitive food-delivery business in India and take on established players such as Swiggy and Zomato. While the Jeff Bezos-headed company is already delivering groceries and other daily need products to numerous restaurants in Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune, it will look to build on the relationship to enter the food delivery business.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol’s Priyanka Sahay to get an insight of what the e-commerce giant could be planning in India.

Watch the video for more.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #Amazon #Companies #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.