Reporter's Take | Amazon delivering daily need supplies to restaurants

Amazon is taking the service-entrance route to enter the fiercely competitive food-delivery business in India and take on established players such as Swiggy and Zomato. While the Jeff Bezos-headed company is already delivering groceries and other daily need products to numerous restaurants in Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune, it will look to build on the relationship to enter the food delivery business.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol’s Priyanka Sahay to get an insight of what the e-commerce giant could be planning in India.