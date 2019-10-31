Reporter's Take | Amazon delivering daily need supplies to restaurants

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to get an insight of what e-commerce giant Amazon could be planning in India.
Amazon is taking the service-entrance route to enter the fiercely competitive food-delivery business in India and take on established players such as Swiggy and Zomato. While the Jeff Bezos-headed company is already delivering groceries and other daily need products to numerous restaurants in Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune, it will look to build on the relationship to enter the food delivery business.
In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol’s Priyanka Sahay to get an insight of what the e-commerce giant could be planning in India.Watch the video for more.Special Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI