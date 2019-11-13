Reporter's Take | A sordid tale of govt's ambitious vaccine project

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma chats with Viswanath Pilla to find out more about the government's plans to revive the Rs 600-crore Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu.
The Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) was set up by HLL Biotech (HBL), a 100 percent subsidiary of public sector undertaking (PSU) HLL Life Care, to produce vaccines for the National Immunization Programme. Conceived during the days of the UPA-I government under then health minister Anbumani Ramadoss in 2008, the project was aimed at making India self-sufficient in vaccines. However, it has been struggling to pay salaries to staff, interest to lenders and clear vendor dues.The government may now be considering bringing in a strategic partner to revive the Rs 600-crore IVC at Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, that’s struggling with a cash crunch and non-viability issues. Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma chats with Viswanath Pilla to find out more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 06:59 pm