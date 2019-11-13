Reporter's Take | A sordid tale of govt's ambitious vaccine project

The Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) was set up by HLL Biotech (HBL), a 100 percent subsidiary of public sector undertaking (PSU) HLL Life Care, to produce vaccines for the National Immunization Programme. Conceived during the days of the UPA-I government under then health minister Anbumani Ramadoss in 2008, the project was aimed at making India self-sufficient in vaccines. However, it has been struggling to pay salaries to staff, interest to lenders and clear vendor dues.