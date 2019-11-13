App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | A sordid tale of govt's ambitious vaccine project

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma chats with Viswanath Pilla to find out more about the government's plans to revive the Rs 600-crore Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) was set up by HLL Biotech (HBL), a 100 percent subsidiary of public sector undertaking (PSU) HLL Life Care, to produce vaccines for the National Immunization Programme. Conceived during the days of the UPA-I government under then health minister Anbumani Ramadoss in 2008, the project was aimed at making India self-sufficient in vaccines. However, it has been struggling to pay salaries to staff, interest to lenders and clear vendor dues.

The government may now be considering bringing in a strategic partner to revive the Rs 600-crore IVC at Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, that’s struggling with a cash crunch and non-viability issues. Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma chats with Viswanath Pilla to find out more.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 06:59 pm

tags #cash crunch #HLL #Integrated Vaccine Complex #non-viability issues #Reporter’s Take #vaccine project #video

