App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Report suggests Pakistanis own assets worth $150 billion in UAE

A report complied by CA firm A F Ferguson was submitted by FIA in court during the hearing of a case pertaining to properties of Pakistanis in foreign countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's Supreme Court was on Monday informed that Pakistanis own properties and assets worth a whooping USD 150 billion in the United Arab Emirates.

A report complied by chartered accountancy firm A F Ferguson was submitted by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the court during the hearing of a case pertaining to the properties of Pakistanis in foreign countries.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar expressed surprise over the massive amount still parked abroad despite the amnesty scheme by the previous government which allowed declaration of the undocumented assets by paying a meager 5 percent tax. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa told the court about a separate list of 225 Pakistani nationals who have properties in London.

Notices have been issued to the 125 people who have assets in the UAE, Bajwa was quoted as saying in a local media report. He said measures were being taken to recover the funds held abroad with the help of FIA, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other agencies.

related news

Expressing dissatisfaction on the progress of the case, the chief justice asked the attorney general Mansoor Ali Khan about the measures being taken by the new government to bring the money stashed abroad.

Khan assured the court that the new government was serious and a task force has been constituted under Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the issues. Noting that most of the amount was “looted”, Justice Umar Ata Bandial inquired why the authorities had not taken stern action against the individuals, The Express Tribune reported.

“These individuals should be penalised for hiding the money,” he said while addressing Chairman of Federal Bureau of Revenue Mohammad Jahanzeib Khan, the report said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 09:26 am

tags #Pakistan #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.