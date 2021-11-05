MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Report of Mukesh Ambani & family planning to reside in London's Stoke Park baseless: RIL

The company clarified in a statement on November 5 that Ambani and his family have no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 09:44 PM IST
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (PC-MoneyControl)

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (PC-MoneyControl)

A recent newspaper report has sparked "unwarranted and baseless" speculation in social media that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family will be partly residing in London's Stoke Park, said the company in a statement.

The statement clarified on November 5 that Ambani and his family have no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else.

"Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world," read the media statement.

The company further clarified that its acquisition of Stoke Park estate, which happened earlier this year in April, was to develop the property as a premier golfing and sporting resort. To do this, the company will be fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.

"This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally", said the statement.

Close

Related stories

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL in April 2021 bought Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire, UK for $79 million.  The acquisition added to RIL's consumer and hospitality assets.

Stoke Park has 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, a 27-hole championship golf course, 13 tennis courts, and 14 acres of private gardens that attract tourists from across the world.

(Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mukesh Ambani #RIIL #RIL #RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani #Stoke Park
first published: Nov 5, 2021 09:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.