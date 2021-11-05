Report of Mukesh Ambani & family planning to reside in London's Stoke Park baseless: RIL

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (PC-MoneyControl)

A recent newspaper report has sparked "unwarranted and baseless" speculation in social media that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family will be partly residing in London's Stoke Park, said the company in a statement.

The statement clarified on November 5 that Ambani and his family have no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else.

"Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world," read the media statement.

The company further clarified that its acquisition of Stoke Park estate, which happened earlier this year in April, was to develop the property as a premier golfing and sporting resort. To do this, the company will be fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.

"This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally", said the statement.

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL in April 2021 bought Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire, UK for $79 million. The acquisition added to RIL's consumer and hospitality assets.

Stoke Park has 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, a 27-hole championship golf course, 13 tennis courts, and 14 acres of private gardens that attract tourists from across the world.