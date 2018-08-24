Repco Home Finance sets up satellite centre at Sri City

City based Repco Home Finance has inaugurated a satellite centre at neighbouring Sri City Special Economic Zone under its expansion drive. Repco Home Finance Ltd, Chairman and former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishna Murthy unveiled a plaque at Sri City, about 100 km from here, recently.

"I would like to thank (Sri City Founder) Ravindra Sannareddy for responding positively to our proposal of setting up a satellite centre. We hope employees of Sri City units and public will make use of our services", Murthy said in a statement today.

Sannareddy said the entry of Repco Home Finance Ltd has come at a time when Sri City was focusing on developing social infrastructure. "Their presence in Sri City will certainly be an added advantage to people who aspire to own a house", he said.

Repco Home Finance has 141 branches and 23 satellite centres across the country. The company clocked a profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 to Rs 60.9 crore.