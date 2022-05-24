English
    Renuka Sugars posts Rs 156.3 Crore net profit in March quarter

    Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, a subsidiary of the Wilmar group, announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.3 crore for the quarter ended in March on Tuesday.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Wilmar group firm Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.3 crore for the quarter ended in March. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 44 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total income rose to Rs 2,190.7 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,327.7 crore in the year-ago period. Shree Renuka Sugars posted a net loss of Rs 138.5 crore for 2021-22 as against a net loss of Rs 114.7 crore in the previous year.

    Total income rose to Rs 6,501.6 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 5,685.6 crore in the previous year. Shree Renuka Sugars is one of the leading sugar companies in the country.

     



    PTI
    first published: May 24, 2022 08:25 pm
