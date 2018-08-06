App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:22 PM IST

Renewed focus seen among headhunters for hiring in small towns and cities

The search firms are setting offices in Tier 2 and 3 cities to manage their clients’ local operations as well as to tap these markets.

Recent trends emerging in the recruitment industry suggest that tier-2 and 3 cities hiring is getting more organised with passing time. Recruitment firms are looking at expanding their network in these cities.

As per a report in The Times of India, these firms have witnessed a reverse flow of candidates from the bigger cities to these towns. Search firm BTi Executive recently added offices in Guwahati and Vadodara.

On the other hand, Antal International, which operates through its 43 offices in 14 cities, is looking forward to expanding to places such as Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Nagpur and Indore.

"The current scenario is not like how it used to be a few years ago when candidates wanted to work in metros. Today, with an increase in modern-day metro issues like lack of space, poor infrastructure and pollution, professionals are looking to move to tier-2 and -3 cities for a better quality of life for their families and themselves," said Tony Goodwin, Antal International’s founder & CEO.

The candidates are also keen on working with organised recruiters as it  enhances their career opportunities.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:22 pm

