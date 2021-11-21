MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RenewBuy plans to come up with IPO in 2 years, says CEO

The agent-led digital-driven insurtech company was founded in 2015 by Sekhar and Indraneel Chatterjee to bridge the demand-supply gap of insurance in the semi-urban and rural areas in India.

PTI
November 21, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Insurtech company RenewBuy is planning to come up with its initial public offering (IPO) in about two years from now, banking on the healthy growth of business and a strong pedigree, its CEO and co-founder Balachander Sekhar said.

The agent-led digital-driven insurtech company was founded in 2015 by Sekhar and Indraneel Chatterjee to bridge the demand-supply gap of insurance in the semi-urban and rural areas in India.

"There was an acceptance of this idea, that if we got our ability to scale and we were able to reach this scale, we will certainly list in the market. It is a healthy business. We are one of the most professionally managed companies in this sector. All of us have strong prior experience and a strong pedigree.

"So, with all the reasons, I think it is a question of when. In our view, we are probably a year or two away from that (IPO)... I would say very soon," Balachander Sekhar, CEO and co-founder of RenewBuy, told PTI in an interaction.

He added that it is not just the founding and management team but across the board, RenewBuy has built one of the most professionally managed teams with high governance standards.

Close

Related stories

"We are now a six-year-old company and maybe, we will hit the markets when we are 7-8 years old," he added further.

Talking about the industry, he said insurance as a category is still not fully understood by the customers. There is still a need for hardcore tele-calling involved and customers are to be told about the product.

There are millions of insurance agents in India, many of whom are struggling to sell products.

"So, we felt how we can empower these agents and work with them to increase the insurance penetration in the country. So, that was our first strategy," the official said.

He said insurance broker companies such as RenewBuy were hugely benefited by regulatory changes a few years ago, such as allowing the brokers to hire agents directly.

RenewBuy said it has onboarded close to 50,000 point of sale (PoS) partners and insured over 25 lakh customers across 650 cities and towns.

Recently, the company raised USD 45 million, in a series-C funding round, led by Apis Growth Fund II, a UK-based private equity fund managed by Apis Partners LLP.

The company's focus area is semi-urban and rural areas that contribute to over 60 per cent of its business, with a focus on addressing an under-insured population in the country.
PTI
Tags: #business news #InsureTech #IPO #RenewBuy
first published: Nov 21, 2021 09:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.