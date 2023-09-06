Renewable energy industry welcomes PM Modi's stand on climate change as part of G20 discussions

PM Narendra Modi interview reaction

While climate change may not be a significant electoral issue in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing for environmental sustainability through concerted international efforts in his discussions with G20 leaders coming to India.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, the Prime Minister said that countries from around the world should come together and focus on positive actions to combat climate change, instead of dwelling on restrictions, criticism, and blame.

"In a deeply interconnected world, anything that affects such a huge population of the planet will surely have an impact on the rest of the world too. Therefore, the solution will have to be global in scope," Modi said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

The PM's comments have been welcomed by renewable energy industry leaders and experts. Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman & CEO of ReNew, stated that the Prime Minister has rightly called for a global shift in climate strategy.

"We need to accelerate action and mobilise significant amounts of capital for it," Sinha said.

He added that the world must seriously reimagine alternatives to current institutions and their setups at both international and domestic levels to plan, monitor, mobilise capital, and quickly recalibrate our approaches when needed.

Similarly, Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said that the PM's call for a global solution resonates with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

"PM Modi's call highlights our shared responsibility for a sustainable future as India takes the lead in becoming a nation fueled by green energy," Mittal said.

He added that in pursuit of net-zero future, the world must come together to open-source technologies and foster collaboration to accelerate the transition to green energy.

"Global Financial Alignment is crucial, particularly for emerging energies like green hydrogen, and we are dedicated to pooling our resources to drive production," Mittal said.

Sanjay Kumar, professor and co-director of Lokniti, a Research Programme at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), also said that the PM is making climate change a part of conversations in rural areas.

He added that by relating climate change with examples of floods in Himachal Pradesh, floods in Uttarakhand, and similar disturbances in various parts of the country, the PM has tried to involve the rural population as part of the climate change discussion in India.

Vibhuti Garg, Director, South Asia, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), also said that the PM's vision and agenda have helped facilitate and channelise private sector investments into key infrastructure sectors, especially in the renewable energy sector.

Rishabh Jain, Senior Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), also said that the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) worth Rs 3,760 crore for private players to set up battery energy storage systems, to increase renewable energy capacity in the country is critical to help India move towards meeting the Energy Storage Obligation targets.

The VGF support should, however, be leveraged to increase our understanding of the technology and application and should not be considered a continuous tool for support, Jain said.

On September 6, the Union Cabinet approved the Ministry of Power's proposal to offer viability gap funding (VGF) of Rs 3,760 crore for building battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatt-hours (MWh).

With the VGF, the government hopes to reduce the cost of battery storage needed for round-the-clock renewable energy from the current Rs 10 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to Rs 5.50-6.6 kWh by 2030-31.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, the Prime Minister said the world needs to accept that climate change is a "shared reality" and that the 'Global South' would be affected disproportionately.

"There is a need to understand that the poor and the planet both need our help. Different countries of the world, especially the Global South, are at the receiving end of the impact of the climate crisis, despite having done very little to create the problem in the first place. But they are ready to do whatever it takes to help the planet, provided the world is ready to do whatever it takes to also help them take care of their poor people. So, a sensitive approach that focuses on resource mobilization and technology transfer can do wonders," Modi said.

The Prime Minister's comments come days before New Delhi hosts global leaders for the G20 Leaders' Summit and in the run-up to the national elections in the first half of 2024.

Green development and climate finance have been one of India's key priorities during its G20 Presidency. The government has focused not only on climate finance and technology but also on ensuring "just energy transitions" for developing nations.