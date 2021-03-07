ReNew Power to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to employees, their families

Representative image: Reuters

Clean energy firm ReNew Power has decided to provide COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to its 1,500 employees as well as their families.

Assuming a family of five, back-of-the-envelope calculations indicate that ReNew Power would provide vaccination to around 7,500 people across its 110 locations in India.

ReNew Power Chairman and Managing Director Sumant Sinha told PTI that the company will bear the full cost of vaccination for its employees and their dependents.

He said ReNew has around 1,500 employees, a majority of whom work across its 110 locations across the country.

In an e-mail written to employees, Sinha said, "We want to ensure that all our employees are working in safe conditions, and getting vaccinated is a crucial safety measure in that regard."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier, in February, ReNew Power had entered into an agreement to merge with RMG Acquisition Corp II, a blank-cheque company or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), for its listing on Nasdaq.

About listing the firm abroad, he said, "Global markets are deep, and there is a lot of interest in investing on the ESG (environment, social and governance) theme. By listing overseas, we have access to new funds from those investors also who otherwise would not have been able to invest in an Indian listing."

He futher said, "For us, it was fairly straightforward, as a company we had been thinking about getting listed in market where capital pool is deep."

Sinha added that therefore, while evaluating overseas listing, the company saw that the SPAC phenomenon has become fairly common and upon examination, it was found that it offered a fairly viable path forward to get the listing done. "It seemed just as credible and as straightforward as a direct listing and hence we chose this path."

He also said the company will get a net primary proceeds of around USD 610 million from the total of USD 1.2 billion that we will raise from this transaction. "A significant portion will be used for future growth. A portion will be used for debt reduction as well."

About the long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), he said the company has 25-year PPAs signed for all projects.

"At the first level, it gives comfort that your revenues are contracted. Over time, as we sign more PPAs with SECI (Solar Energy Corporaton of India) or other PSUs, that will also improve the payment profile at an aggregate level," Sinha added.

Sinha also said India''s power market is currently the third largest in the world and growing rapidly. "The electricity demand by all yardstick will double in 10 years and within that demand, there is also a big shift that is happening to renewables in the country. Today, renewables are the cheapest source of electricity in India and, therefore, best placed to grow exponentially."

He said the firm is looking at 5-6 times growth of installed capacity of renewables, and ReNew being market leader with a 10 per cent market share is well placed to benefit from the rising demand. "The opportunity in India is tremendous and exciting and our focus in the near term is on utilising the opportunities here."