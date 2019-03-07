App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

ReNew Power raises $375 mn via green bonds

The five-year non-call two notes were offered at a yield of 6.67 per cent per annum, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Clean energy firm ReNew Power on Thursday said it has concluded a green bond issue of $375 million, which would be used for capital expenditure on green projects and refinancing external commercial borrowings.

The five-year non-call two notes were offered at a yield of 6.67 per cent per annum, a company statement said.

The bond offer has been rated as BB by Fitch Ratings, the statement said.

The capital raised through the green bond issue will be utilised for refinancing outstanding external commercial borrowings and as capex in eligible green projects.

related news

Barclays (B&D), Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan and YES Bank were the book runners for the green bond issue.

The dollar-denominated bonds received excellent response and were fully subscribed by leading fund managers, asset managers, banks and pension and life funds from across the US, Europe and Asia, the company said.

The issue was opened for subscription on March 5 and closed on the same day.

"Our history of financial prudence, investing in high-quality assets and creating value for all our stakeholders has enabled us to regularly raise funds to fuel our rapid growth. We are happy that our bond offering received such an enthusiastic response, especially when the renewables sector is facing challenges in raising capital," ReNew Power Chairman and Managing Director Sumant Sinha said in the statement.

"The renewables market in India is firmly established and is growing rapidly. ReNew Power is India's largest IPP with more than 7,000 MW of commissioned and under-construction wind and solar projects," he said.

ReNew Power Deputy Chief Financial Officer Kailash Vaswani said: "The bond issue was in line with our strategy of diversifying debt sources. The issuance enabled us to fix our interest rate risk and achieve a lower pricing than existing borrowing costs. The international bond investors have seen us deliver on committed performance and, hence, have come forward to invest in our new issuance.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 06:56 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #ReNew Power

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BJP Demands Congress Reveal What it Told G-20 Diplomats on IAF Strikes ...

ULFA (I) Terrorist Killed in Operation by Myanmar Army, Body Recovered

'Very Strange & Irresponsible Chowkidari': Mayawati's Dig at PM Modi O ...

PM Modi is Pak Poster Boy, Not Us: Rahul Gandhi Hits Back With Nawaz S ...

WATCH | Shrubsole and Brunt Set the Tone for Us With the Ball - Winfie ...

Rahul Alleges Modi Responsible for Delay in Rafale Jet Delivery; Govt ...

Ganguly Backs Dhoni to Continue After World Cup

Any Attempt to Use Official Secrets Act Against Media 'Reprehensible': ...

Cabinet Approves Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri and Aero City ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, F ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.