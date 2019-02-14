Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Renault sales and profits fall on diesel, currency setbacks

Revenue fell 2.3 percent to 57.42 billion euros ($64.7 billion), while recurring operating profit dropped 6.3 percent to 3.61 billion, for a 6.3 percent operating margin.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Renault's revenue and profits fell in 2018, hit by collapsing diesel sales, exchange-rate setbacks and a withdrawal from the Iranian market, the French carmaker said.

Revenue fell 2.3 percent to 57.42 billion euros ($64.7 billion), while recurring operating profit dropped 6.3 percent to 3.61 billion, for a 6.3 percent operating margin.

The carmaker said it was targeting operating margin of "around 6 percent" this year, a weaker goal than its previous pledge to exceed that benchmark in 2018.

Analysts had expected recurring operating profit of 3.52 billion euros on revenue of 58.1 billion, based on the median of 12 estimates from an Infront Data poll for Reuters.

Net income came in at 3.3 billion euros, down sharply from the 5.31 billion recorded in 2017.

($1 = 0.8869 euros)
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Renault #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.