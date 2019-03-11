Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi chiefs to hold news conference on March 12

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko will attend the one-hour event.
The heads of Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp will hold a joint news conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama on Tuesday, Nissan said.
Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko will attend the one-hour event, scheduled from 4:30 pm (0730 GMT), Nissan said.
No other information was available. It will mark the first joint news conference by the three companies since the arrest of Carlos Ghosn.