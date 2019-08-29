Renault Nissan alliance joins hands with ICAT for data collection of road accidents

International Centre for Automotive Technology of India (ICAT) on August 29 inked a pact with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI) for in-depth data collection of road traffic accidents.

Through a data-led intervention, the project aims to reduce traffic fatality by scientifically understanding the factors involved in serious and fatal accidents in the country, RNTBCI said in a statement.

Approved by the Department of Heavy Industry, the project will be executed by Accident Data Analysis Centre (ADAC) at ICAT and RNTBCI will support the project with its engineering and technical expertise, and training by its global executives on data analysis, it added.

"We believe that our collective expertise in the global automotive industry and our association with ICAT will enable us to work towards reducing traffic fatality in India," RNTBCI Managing Director Krishnan Sundararajan said.

In-depth accident data from serious road accidents on selected accident-prone stretches in state highways, urban and semi-urban roads under various types of conditions like weather, environment and traffic, will be collected under the project, he added.

The data will further be analysed scientifically using cluster analysis and accident re-creation simulation using advanced technology to identify the contributing factors like human, vehicle and infrastructure, Sundararajan said.

Two accident-prone stretches in Tamil Nadu and one accident-prone stretch in the Delhi-NCR region are already identified, he added.

RNTBCI is a joint venture company of the Renault Nissan Alliance established in 2007. It caters to the needs of alliance in India in terms of research and development needs, among others.