App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Renault Nissan Alliance in India partners with NSDC

Through this partnership, NSDC will assist the Renault-Nissan workforce develop competency standards in emerging automotive manufacturing technologies, Renault Nissan Alliance said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Renault-Nissan Alliance India has inked a pact with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train workforce at its Chennai plant for future technologies.

Through this partnership, NSDC will assist the Renault-Nissan workforce develop competency standards in emerging automotive manufacturing technologies, Renault Nissan Alliance said in a statement.

"Through our partnership with NSDC, which is a first for the Corporation, we will aim to get 10 per cent of employees trained in the first year to be able to support the growth and expansion plans of the Alliance in India," Renault-Nissan Alliance India HR Director Jayakumar David said.

NSDC MD & CEO Manish Kumar said the automotive and auto component manufacturing industry has been growing steadily over the last few years.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.