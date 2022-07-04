Renault Kiger hits 50,000 units production milestone

French automaker Renault on Monday said it has reached the 50,000 units production milestone of its compact SUV Kiger from its Chennai plant.

Crossing the milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of Renault Kiger in this challenging segment, Renault India Operations, Country CEO & Managing Director, Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

He further said the model is an "important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault's top five global markets."

"We are confident that Renault Kiger will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand's growth in India and overseas," Mamillapalle said.

The Kiger was developed under a collaboration between the design teams in France and India. Apart from India, it is exported to South Africa, Indonesia, East African Region, (Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia) Seychelles, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Bermuda and Brunei, the company said.