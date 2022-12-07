Renault Triber, Kiger, Kwid, among others to see price hike from January 2023

Automaker Renault India on December 7 stated that it will increase the prices of its vehicles across models from January 2023 to partially offset rising input costs.

"Reasons for the price hike are to partially offset the impact of constant increases in input costs largely driven by pricier commodities, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation and also due to regulatory obligations," Renault India said in a statement.

The company -- which sells small car Kwid, multi-utility vehicle Triber and compact SUV Kiger with prices ranging from Rs 4.64 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh -- however, did not disclose the quantum of its impending price hike.

The company asserted that India is a key market for it and has a long-term strategy to grow the brand with plans to "bring several new innovations in products and services for the diversified Indian customers".

Together with launching products of global repute, the company said, "Renault has a strong 'India strategy' with a heavy emphasis on localisation in its current and future range of products, offering customers a compelling value proposition".

Several automakers have been increasing the prices of their vehicles from next month in order to control rising input costs.

Earlier this month, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had said that it will hike the prices of its models from January 2023 and that the increase will vary for different models. In a statement to indices, the automaker said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation. Further, luxury carmaker Audi had also said it will increase prices of its model range by up to 1.7 per cent, with effect from January 1, 2023. "The primary objective of the company's business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability. The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

