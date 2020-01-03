App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Renault India sales up 64.73% at 11,964 units in December

With the introduction of new products Triber, Kwid and Duster, the company said its sales in 2019 grew 7.8 percent to 88,869 units as against 82,368 units in 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Renault India on Friday reported a 64.73 percent jump in sales to 11,964 units in December. The company had sold 7,263 units in the same month a year ago, Renault India said in a statement.

The 7-seater compact MPV Triber clocked total sales of 24,142 units since its launch in August, it added.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Renault India

