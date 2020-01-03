Renault India sales up 64.73% at 11,964 units in December

Renault India on Friday reported a 64.73 percent jump in sales to 11,964 units in December. The company had sold 7,263 units in the same month a year ago, Renault India said in a statement.

With the introduction of new products Triber, Kwid and Duster, the company said its sales in 2019 grew 7.8 percent to 88,869 units as against 82,368 units in 2018.