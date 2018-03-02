App
Mar 01, 2018 04:14 PM IST

Renault cuts Duster prices by over Rs 1 lakh

French auto major Renault today cut prices of its SUV Duster by over Rs 1 lakh in India with immediate effect on account of increased localisation.

French auto major Renault today cut prices of its SUV Duster by over Rs 1 lakh in India with immediate effect on account of increased localisation.

The 2018 Duster petrol price range now starts at Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) while the price of diesel variants starts at Rs 8.95 lakh.

Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Sumit Sawhney said the company had one of the highest localisation done on KWID with 98 per cent at the time of launch.

"We are happy to pass on the benefits to the new Duster customers making it more attractive across the range enabled by our aggressive localisation strategy on Duster as well," he added.

The petrol variants of Duster are now priced between Rs 7.95-9.95 lakh while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 8.95- 12.79 lakh.

Earlier, the petrol variants were priced between Rs 8.5- 10.24 lakh and diesel versions between Rs 9.45-13.79 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The company rolls out its model lineup in India from its Chennai-based manufacturing plant.

tags #Auto #Business #Renault

