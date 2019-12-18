App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Renault, Castrol join hands for aftersales engine oil lubricants in India

This announcement is an extension of a global strategic partnership between Groupe Renault and Castrol, it added.

PTI
 
 
French auto major Renault on Wednesday announced a partnership with Castrol India for supply of exclusive aftersales engine oil lubricants in India. The partnership with Castrol India, leading automotive and industrial lubricant firm, will start from January 1, 2020, the company said in a statement.

The two partners will also combine their expertise to deliver a jointly branded product range and premium experience to Renault customers, the company said.

Commenting on the partnership, Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said, "I am confident that Renault and Castrol's strong and growing partnership will enable us to combine the excellent skills and knowledge across both organisations to explore new opportunities in India's rapidly evolving market."

Sandeep Sangwan, who will take over as Castrol India Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2020, said the company will work closely with Renault to deliver high performance and advanced lubricants to its customers, and jointly develop breakthroughs for the transport of tomorrow.

The Renault Castrol product range will be available nationally across Renault dealerships from January 1, 2020, the statement said.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 01:50 pm

