Renaissance, Netflix team up for branded jewellery based on popular shows

Representative image

Renaissance Global Limited (Renaissance), a leader in the world of branded jewellery, has announced a licensing deal with Netflix.

According to the provisions of this agreement, Renaissance and Netflix will work together to create a dynamic line of branded jewellery that will capitalise on the popularity of some of Netflix's most renowned shows.

Consumers in Canada and the US will be the targeted demographic for this distinctive collection.

According to a press filing, the agreement with Netflix supports Renaissance's goal of accelerating the growth of its branded jewellery business and the management's goal of building a high-performing portfolio of well-known licensed brands around the world. This partnership broadens the company's portfolio of licensed brands, which currently includes Star Wars, Hallmark, the NFL, Disney Treasures, and Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery.

"In collaboration with Netflix, our team of design experts and jewellery craftsmen will breathe life into unique pieces that capture the essence of iconic Netflix shows that are loved by millions of people all around the globe. This jewellery line will help bring a new type of customer to jewellery stores and web platforms and help the Company and jewellery retailers tap into the lucrative millennial customer base to achieve meaningful sales momentum," said Sumit Shah, Chairman and Global CEO, Renaissance Global Limited.

Also read | Netflix returns to growth, saying the worst of slowdown is over

The Netflix jewellery line will feature unique items based on the intellectual property from some of the most well-known Netflix series, like Stranger Things, Squid Games, The Witcher, and The Queen's Gambit. The product line includes rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants for people of all genders, with a particular emphasis on young people.

This collection, largely aimed at digitally native millennials, will be released online at first through Netflix's e-commerce platforms and the websites of jewellery retailers in North America and Canada. It will thereafter be introduced in these regions' retail stores as well as on the company's own D2C platforms.