App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 17, 2018 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Remove GM food from Indian market: group to FSSAI

A group campaigning for a 'GM-free' India has written to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, asking it to crackdown on sale of all genetically modified food in Indian supermarkets and initiate prosecution against those violating the law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A group campaigning for a 'GM-free' India has written to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, asking it to crackdown on sale of all genetically modified food in Indian supermarkets and initiate prosecution against those violating the law.

The GM foods are not permitted to be sold under the Indian Food Safety and Standards Act.

In a letter to the Chief Executive Officer Pawan Kumar Agarwal and Chairman Ashish Bahuguna of the FSSAI, the Coalition for a GM-free India said that certain brands of imported packaged food are openly being sold.

The label on various products says ingredients could be genetically modified, in various stores in locations all over the country such as Bengaluru, Noida and Mumbai, it said.

Neither Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) nor FSSAI have not approved any of these products, Kavitha Kuruganti, co-convenor of the Coalition for a GM-Free India, said.

As mentioned by Union Health Minster in Parliament on December 29, various companies have been illegally importing and selling genetically modified soyabean and canola oil for human consumption, the group said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC