Remove GM food from Indian market: group to FSSAI

A group campaigning for a 'GM-free' India has written to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, asking it to crackdown on sale of all genetically modified food in Indian supermarkets and initiate prosecution against those violating the law.

The GM foods are not permitted to be sold under the Indian Food Safety and Standards Act.

In a letter to the Chief Executive Officer Pawan Kumar Agarwal and Chairman Ashish Bahuguna of the FSSAI, the Coalition for a GM-free India said that certain brands of imported packaged food are openly being sold.

The label on various products says ingredients could be genetically modified, in various stores in locations all over the country such as Bengaluru, Noida and Mumbai, it said.

Neither Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) nor FSSAI have not approved any of these products, Kavitha Kuruganti, co-convenor of the Coalition for a GM-Free India, said.

As mentioned by Union Health Minster in Parliament on December 29, various companies have been illegally importing and selling genetically modified soyabean and canola oil for human consumption, the group said.