Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Ace investor’s journey from Rs 5,000 To $5.5 billion
Moneycontrol News
Aug 14, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became the Big Bull, but the legend himself had humble beginnings. Here's a look-back to RJ's journey in the markets --- from Rs 5,000 to $5.5 billion. The billionaire investor passed away on August 14.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
#video
first published: Aug 14, 2022 07:12 pm
