 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Ace investor’s journey from Rs 5,000 To $5.5 billion

Moneycontrol News
Aug 14, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became the Big Bull, but the legend himself had humble beginnings. Here's a look-back to RJ's journey in the markets --- from Rs 5,000 to $5.5 billion. The billionaire investor passed away on August 14.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #video
first published: Aug 14, 2022 07:12 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.