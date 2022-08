business Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Ace investor’s journey from Rs 5,000 To $5.5 billion Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became the Big Bull, but the legend himself had humble beginnings. Here's a look-back to RJ's journey in the markets --- from Rs 5,000 to $5.5 billion. The billionaire investor passed away on August 14.