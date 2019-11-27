App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Religare Fivest Ltd scam case: Delhi HC sends ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder to ED custody till November 28

Besides Malvinder, the court also remanded Sunil Godhwani, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), to ED's custody till November 28.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to conduct custodial interrogation till November 28 of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and another co-accused to confront them with voluminous documents and several witnesses in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Fivest Ltd (RFL).

Besides Malvinder, the court also remanded Sunil Godhwani, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), to ED's custody till November 28.

Justice Chander Shekhar set aside the trial court's November 23 order refusing to extend the ED custody of Singh and Godhwani and had remanded to judicial custody till December 7.

Close

The agency had taken both into custody on November 14 from Tihar jail, where they had been lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam.

related news

Malvinder and Godhwani have been accused of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Delhi HC #Fortis Healthcare #Malvinder #Religare Fivest Ltd

