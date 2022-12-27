 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Religare Finvest on track to restart its business; most lenders approve Rs 2,300 crore OTS plan

PTI
Dec 27, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

Once the OTS process is completed, RFL will come out of the Corrective Action Plan (CAP) imposed by the Reserve Bank of India in January 2018 due to its weak financial health.

Debt-ridden Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) is hopeful of restarting its business operation in the New Year following the company's proposal of Rs 2,300 crore One Time Settlement (OTS) finding favour from most of the lenders.

Once the OTS process is completed, RFL will come out of the Corrective Action Plan (CAP) imposed by the Reserve Bank of India in January 2018  due to its weak financial health.

According to sources, 14 out of 16 lenders have signed the OTS agreement and the remaining two are expected to sign in a day or two, sources said. Query to RFL did not elicit any response in this regard.

RFL, an NBFC arm of Religare Enterprises Ltd, owed about Rs 5,300 crore to the consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI). As part of the proposed OTS, the company in June 2022 deposited Rs 220 crore earnest money with the lead lender demonstrating its commitment towards RFL revival.

The company and its promoter are ready to make payment during this month itself even though they have time till 90 days as per the OTS agreement for the settlement, source said, adding, they have money almost ready for payment.

Sources said, due to improved collection and recovery, RFL has also garnered money and the shortfall for OTS may be bridged by its parent.