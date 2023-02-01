 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Religare Finvest case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Shivi Holdings

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:50 PM IST

The recovery proceedings against Shivi Holdings have been initiated to recover Rs 5.35 crore, which includes interests, all costs, charges and expenses etc, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the attachment order.

The case relates to the diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 2,473.66 crore of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), during FY 2014-15 till FY 2017-18

Sebi on Wednesday ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of Shivi Holdings to recover Rs 5.35 crore in a matter related to fund diversion case of Religare Finvest.

Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) is a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL).

The recovery proceedings against Shivi Holdings have been initiated to recover Rs 5.35 crore, which includes interests, all costs, charges and expenses etc, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the attachment order.

In its notice, Sebi asked all the banks, depositories and mutual funds not to allow any debit from the accounts of Shivi Holdings. However, credits have been allowed.