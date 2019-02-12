Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Religare Enterprises standalone net loss narrows to Rs 10 cr in Q3

The total income was Rs 12.23 crore, slightly up from Rs 11.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Religare Enterprises (REL) saw its standalone net loss narrowing to Rs 10.33 crore during the December 2018 quarter, compared with Rs 45.14 crore a year ago.

Its total income was Rs 12.23 crore, slightly up from Rs 11.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

On December 17, 2018, the company along with its subsidiary Religare Finvest (RFL) filed a complaint with the corporate affairs ministry and Sebi against the promoters of REL Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh as well as former CMD Sunil Godhwani, directors and officers of the entities owned and controlled by the promoters and other unknown persons seeking investigation into various suspicious transactions undertaken at REL and its subsidiaries, the company said.

REL said it had also filed a criminal complaint on December 18 with the economic offences wing of the Delhi Police against these people and other unknown persons for various offences under the IPC including offences of cheating, breach of trust, criminal mis-appropriation, criminal conspiracy, money laundering and forgery.

related news

The company has suffered unlawful losses due to this while the people mentioned in the complaints have gained unlawfully, it added.

"The company has filed an interim application on October 31, 2018, before the High Court of Delhi in the matter of Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd vs. Malvinder Mohan Singh & Others as garnishee in respect of 1,500,000 non-convertible preference shares (NCPS) of the Company held by Oscar Investments Ltd, Promoters Group Company," it added.

Further, the company is awaiting the directions of the high court in respect of the redemption of NCPS. The total redemption amount of the said NCPS stands at Rs 4,190.28 lakh, it said.

Shares of the company closed 5.54 per cent higher at Rs 20 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Religare Enterprises #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.