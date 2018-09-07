App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Religare Enterprises Q1 net loss widens to Rs 17 cr

Total revenues fell to Rs 5.95 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 18.02 crore in the year ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Religare Enterprises has reported a standalone net loss of Rs 17.07 crore for the quarter ended June. The company had posted a loss of Rs 14.05 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

Total revenues fell to Rs 5.95 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 18.02 crore in the year ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

Additionally, Religare Enterprises said the net worth of its subsidiary Religare Finvest (RFL) continues to decline. The RBI has also put restrictions on RFL regarding expansion of credit/investment portfolio and dividend outflow from the subsidiary company.

"Further RFL has filed the petition before NCLT for recovery of dues from entities included in the unsecured corporate loan book of Rs 2036.70 crore and adjustment of fixed deposit of Rs 791.45 crore by RFL by Lakshmi Vilas Bank against the loans granted by LVB to RHC Holding and Ranchem Pvt Ltd, which is contested by RFL in Delhi High Court," it said.

related news

Both the matters are pending for disposal, it said.

Religare Enterprises said the management of RFL is in the process of finalisation of the impact of expected credit loss on the entire credit portfolio including this corporate loan book of Rs 2036.70 crore and deposit with LVB of Rs 791.45 crore.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank in June said the adjustment of over Rs 790 crore deposits of Religare Finvest, held as security for loans taken by other two firms, was legal and the bank is fighting the case in the court appropriately.

However, Religare refuted the same saying its subsidiary Religare Finvest never created any security over its deposits of Rs 794 crore with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which the lender has held against loan defaults by third parties RHC Holding and Ranchem Pvt Ltd.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 08:15 am

tags #Business #Religare Enterprises #Results

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.