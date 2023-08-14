Relief from traffic jams? 26 Bengaluru railway crossings to be eliminated

Level Crossing at Kaggadasapura in East Bengaluru

Traffic bottlenecks at railway level crossings (LCs) cause a lot of discomfort for motorists in the country's tech capital. Now, some relief might be on the way. Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) is planning to eliminate 26 railway LCs by constructing Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs).

K-RIDE, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), will undertake this project as a part of the proposed 149-km Bengaluru suburban rail project.

K-RIDE has identified six LCs on the Yeshwantpur-Yelahanka section, seven on the Byappanahalli-Chikkabanavara section (deadline: September 2024), two on the Kengeri-KSR Bengaluru City section, six on the Heelalige-Byappanahalli section (October 2025), one on the Byappanahalli-Yelahanka section (October 2025), and four on the Yelahanka-Rajanukunte section (October 2025) for elimination.

Additionally, three crossings are being constructed by other agencies: one near Bettahalsoor station by Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), one each near Hennur and Carmelaram by South Western Railway (SWR).

K-RIDE is a joint venture between the Karnataka state government and the Union Ministry of Railways, tasked with completing the entire Bengaluru suburban rail project by 2026. However, the state government recently extended the deadline to 2028.

K-RIDE officials said executing the suburban rail project alongside the existing railway track could be a challenge as it would require continuous coordination with SWR officials.

They said that the construction of ROBs/RUBs at LC gates will ensure uninterrupted road traffic flow. Motorists currently wait 15-20 minutes at these manned LCs.

While SWR and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had earlier planned ROBs/RUBs in places like Kaggadasapura, Nagawara, and Jakkur, they faced delays due to issues such as land acquisition, financial constraints, and legal issues. Once the suburban rail project is completed, LCs will witness frequent train movements, resulting in longer wait times for motorists.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Director (Projects) at K-RIDE, told Moneycontrol: "Eliminating these level crossings will significantly reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru. This is one of K-RIDE's major projects," he said.

Limited-height subways

K-RIDE officials recently held a meeting with SWR officials to discuss the elimination of six LCs along the Benniganahalli-Chikkabanavara corridor of Bengaluru's suburban rail.

Limited-height subways (LHS). Source: K-RIDE

"SWR has approved our proposal for six new limited-height subways along the corridor. This approach involves raising the existing Indian Railway (IR) tracks to a height of about four metres while maintaining the road level. This will also mitigate land acquisition challenges, expedite construction, and address water-logging concerns," Singh explained.

For example, despite receiving approval a decade ago, the construction of the ROB at Nagawara (LC no. 142) is pending due to land acquisition issues. "Elimination of LCs will enhance train safety, reduce congestion, and enable smooth passage for road users," Singh said.

While constructing six ROBs/RUBs would have cost Rs 445.60 crore, implementing LHS by elevating the existing Indian railway tracks will cost Rs 203 crore, resulting in savings of Rs 242.60 crore, Singh said.

In 2018, Indian Railways accomplished the construction of a 'limited height subway work' between the Pendurthi and Kottavalasa lines in Andhra Pradesh in a record time of four and a half hours. Officials stated that pre-cast Reinforced Concrete Cement (RCC) boxes will be used for constructing the LHS vents.