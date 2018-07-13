Relief on the cards? Centre may cap fee hikes at private schools to 10%

Private schools across the country may soon be directed to cap their annual fee hike to 10 percent, violation of which would lead to the institution penalized with at least one percent of its revenue or restriction on fresh admission. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) — a government commission — is in the process of recommending it to the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry, reports Hindustan Times citing officials familiar with the matter.

Currently, there are 3,50,000 private and unaided schools in the country enrolling 75 million students. These educational institutes do not receive any grant from the government and have to generate their own revenue for sustenance.

In recent years, there have been constant reports on arbitrary fee hikes by such schools, especially in Delhi and Mumbai, where the fees have been increased between 10 and 40 percent.

Looking at the reports and complaints by parents, NCPCR — the country’s apex child rights body — has drafted a regulation stating a uniform fee framework for unaided private schools. The draft also suggests a formula for determining fees and elaborates it on the basis of schools’ location, costs incurred, revenue earned, student strength and other parameters.

The draft regulations further states provisions if a school violates the norms. Found guilty, a school would be fined 1 percent of the revenue it generates in the first instance, which will increase to 2 percent and 5 percent for a second and third violation respectively. For any subsequent violation, NCPCR has proposed that the school be put in a “no admission category” and barred from making any fresh admissions.

In talks with the publication, a senior NCPCR official confirmed it. “We will send the draft regulation to the HRD ministry shortly for action,” said the official.