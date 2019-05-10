Reliance to shut crude unit at 660,000 bpd refinery for up to four weeks: Sources

Reliance Industries Ltd plans to shut a 330,000 bpd crude unit at its India market-focused oil refinery in western Gujarat state for 2-4 weeks for routine maintenance from mid-June, two industry sources with knowledge of the matter said on May 10.

The company will also shut some secondary units at the Jamnagar refinery, which has a capacity of 660,000 bpd, as they undergo maintenance, the sources added.

The company has already shut some units including isomerisation, continuous catalytic reformer and paraxylene units for maintenance at the plant.

Reliance did not respond to a Reuters' email seeking comment.

Reliance has two equal-size crude distillation units at the refinery, which mainly supplies refined fuels for Indian markets.

In January, it shut the other crude unit for about 4 weeks maintenance.