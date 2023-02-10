Reliance to set up 10 GW of green energy capacity in UP: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on February 10 that his group plans to set up 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in Uttar Pradesh and start a bio-energy business in the state.

Reliance Industries (RIL) will invest Rs 75,000 crore across multiple business segments, including renewable energy, in the state over the next four years, Ambani said at the Uttar Pradesh Investor Summit.

“We will set up 10 GW of renewable energy capacity, the largest in UP. We will also start an ambitious new bio-energy business,” Ambani said. The bio-energy business will help UP’s farmers to become energy providers, he said.

